Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 75.60 ($0.99). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94), with a volume of 69,847 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

The company has a market cap of £101.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.