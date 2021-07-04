Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down to $18.01

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $17.46. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 3,113 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNK shares. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,937,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

