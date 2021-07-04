General Mills, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

GIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

General Mills stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

