Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Up 20.2% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $122,092.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00006954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00052834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.11 or 0.00731034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.82 or 0.07575326 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

