GeoDB Hits Market Cap of $5.49 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $58,669.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 269.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.04 or 0.00771704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,054,906 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.