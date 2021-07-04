Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $35,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

