Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $36,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Monro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Monro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNRO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $64.56 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

