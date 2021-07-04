Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 47,298 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $37,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.