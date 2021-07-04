Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $37,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SVMK by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

In other SVMK news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SVMK opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.