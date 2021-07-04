Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.08 Million Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $34,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Welbilt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 210.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.