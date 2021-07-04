Ghost Tree Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. IVERIC bio accounts for about 1.6% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISEE traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $7.94. 5,152,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

