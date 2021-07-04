Ghost Tree Capital LLC Takes Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Catalyst Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Catalyst Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,890. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

