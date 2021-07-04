Giant Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $20,337.70 and approximately $5.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006669 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

