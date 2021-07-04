Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $93.93 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

