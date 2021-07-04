Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Down 5.6%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26. 13,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,436,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,075,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.