GoByte Achieves Market Capitalization of $462,366.40 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. GoByte has a total market cap of $462,366.40 and approximately $114.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000920 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 114.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

