Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 942,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNOG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

