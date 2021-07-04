Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Update

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Goldrich Mining stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,149. Goldrich Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05.

Goldrich Mining Company Profile

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

