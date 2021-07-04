Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Update

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Goldrich Mining stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,149. Goldrich Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
