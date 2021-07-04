Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of GNRS remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Greenrose Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 167.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 369,100 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 178.1% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 552,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 353,867 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 4,901.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 324,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 317,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

