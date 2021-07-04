Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 20,024 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $26.46 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

