Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,530 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Brooks Automation worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 24,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,018.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 34.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,902 shares of company stock worth $4,746,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

