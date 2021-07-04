Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,447 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 288,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,335,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 38,340 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $114.88 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.