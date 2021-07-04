Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 43,349 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

