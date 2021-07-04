Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $28.69 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

