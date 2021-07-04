Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 21,257 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,526.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.36.

