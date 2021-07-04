Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST opened at $365.74 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.84 and a 12-month high of $365.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.44. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

