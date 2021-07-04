Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of GGM opened at $21.91 on Friday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

