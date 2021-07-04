Hacken Token (HAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.86 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $35.86 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00135877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00167242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,854.25 or 1.00378755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,742,077 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

