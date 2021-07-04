Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75. Halma has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.