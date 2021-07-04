Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,500. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

