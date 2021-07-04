Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Short Interest Update

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HJLI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 39,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,383. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Hancock Jaffe Laboratories news, Director Francis Duhay purchased 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,592.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,160 shares in the company, valued at $70,142.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,092 shares of company stock worth $88,942. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $671,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

