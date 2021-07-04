Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,393,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 176,812 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.55% of Hanesbrands worth $106,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 747,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

