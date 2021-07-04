Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 246,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.