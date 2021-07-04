Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,884 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.