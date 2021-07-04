Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Cap of $58.52 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.39 or 0.00009543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $58.52 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,549.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,363.55 or 0.06648621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $535.65 or 0.01506781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00411082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00161450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.92 or 0.00621450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00425994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00346129 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,249,780 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

