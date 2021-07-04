Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Hays alerts:

OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42. Hays has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hays (HAYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.