Haywood Securities Increases Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Price Target to C$0.16

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.10 to C$0.16 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.24% from the stock’s current price.

Harte Gold stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$88.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Harte Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12.

Get Harte Gold alerts:

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.37 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Harte Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 81,287 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.