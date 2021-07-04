Head-To-Head Analysis: America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) vs. Renren (NYSE:RENN)

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for America’s Car-Mart and Renren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 0 1 0 3.00 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus target price of $176.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.91%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than Renren.

Volatility and Risk

America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 11.34% 28.94% 13.98% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Renren’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $918.61 million 1.04 $104.14 million $14.95 9.66 Renren $18.11 million 15.36 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

