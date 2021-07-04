Head-To-Head Analysis: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) vs. IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get IRadimed alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IRadimed and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00

IRadimed presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.31%. iCAD has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.18%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than IRadimed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IRadimed and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $31.72 million 11.51 $1.37 million $0.11 269.55 iCAD $29.70 million 14.52 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -40.16

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IRadimed has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 3.06% 1.62% 1.40% iCAD -23.41% -21.51% -12.87%

Summary

IRadimed beats iCAD on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.