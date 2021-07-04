Head to Head Comparison: National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Merchants pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Bankshares and First Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.32%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 32.65% 8.56% 1.13% First Merchants 30.18% 8.95% 1.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bankshares and First Merchants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.29 $16.08 million N/A N/A First Merchants $558.43 million 4.00 $148.60 million $2.74 15.00

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Summary

First Merchants beats National Bankshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 25 full-service offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 124 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

