Head to Head Comparison: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and Signify Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health 0.29% 0.92% 0.34% Signify Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Option Care Health and Signify Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $3.03 billion 1.30 -$8.08 million ($0.04) -547.25 Signify Health $610.60 million 8.19 -$14.50 million N/A N/A

Option Care Health has higher revenue and earnings than Signify Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Option Care Health and Signify Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Signify Health 0 3 5 0 2.63

Option Care Health presently has a consensus price target of $22.36, suggesting a potential upside of 2.13%. Signify Health has a consensus price target of $34.29, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Signify Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Signify Health is more favorable than Option Care Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Option Care Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Option Care Health beats Signify Health on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies. It also offers infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications. In addition, the company offers therapies that women need to survive and thrive through high-risk pregnancies; treatments to manage the progression of neurological disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and nursing services. The company is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers primarily under the Medicare Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. Its customers include health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Austin, New York, Norwalk, and Rapid City.

