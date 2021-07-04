Head to Head Contrast: Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) versus Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group -55.29% -60.42% -6.70% Colony Capital -192.01% -41.20% -12.51%

27.3% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Colony Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Capital has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Washington Prime Group and Colony Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Colony Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Colony Capital has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Colony Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $524.42 million 0.11 -$219.79 million $4.41 0.51 Colony Capital $1.24 billion 0.00 -$2.68 billion $0.09 N/A

Washington Prime Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Prime Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Colony Capital beats Washington Prime Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

