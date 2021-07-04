Head to Head Survey: Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) & The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Electrameccanica Vehicles and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00 The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus target price of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 139.61%. The Shyft Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -9,235.79% -30.59% -27.34% The Shyft Group 5.25% 22.34% 11.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and The Shyft Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 779.04 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -7.42 The Shyft Group $675.97 million 1.98 $32.82 million $1.18 32.16

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 10 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brand names; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under the Specialty Upfit name; provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services; and parts and accessories for its walk-in vans and truck bodies. The company's Specialty Vehicle segment engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag go-to-market brand names; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for motorhome and specialty chassis, as well as related maintenance and repair services. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

