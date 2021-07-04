Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Short Interest Down 27.3% in June

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HSAQ remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,841. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

