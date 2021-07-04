Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130.16 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $130.16 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00035384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00264068 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00037648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,270,271 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.