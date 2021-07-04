Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $130.16 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00035384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00264068 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00037648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,270,271 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

