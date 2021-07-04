Hegic (HEGIC) Market Capitalization Reaches $42.82 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $42.82 million and $812,115.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

