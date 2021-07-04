HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.03

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and traded as low as $16.90. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 60,211 shares traded.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

About HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

