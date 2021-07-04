HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.17 ($64.90).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €58.14 ($68.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €34.50 ($40.59) and a one year high of €61.90 ($72.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

