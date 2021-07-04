HeroNode Price Down 49.2% This Week (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $208,289.49 and approximately $70.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

